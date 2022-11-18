People who want to cut a Christmas tree for their personal use in a national forest can now buy permits.
Permits to cut in the Salmon-Challis Forest or on land managed by the Challis Bureau of Land Management office are $5 per tree. A household may purchase two tags and cut two trees.
Permits are sold at Forest Service offices in Challis, Mackay, Salmon, Leadore and North Fork. The Murdoch’s store in Salmon also sells permits. Or people can buy a permit online at recreation.gov/tree-permits. Permits purchased online cost $7.50.
Permits can also be purchased at the Stanley Ranger Station to cut trees in the Sawtooth Forest. Those permits are $10. Families are limited to one permit and one tree.
Any fourth grade student who has an Every Kid Outdoors pass may get one free tree permit. Trees cut with that permit must come from Salmon-Challis or Sawtooth forest lands, not BLM lands. Fourth-graders can get a free outdoors pass by completing an online application at www.everykidoutdoors.gov/fourth_graders.htm.
People are reminded that areas closed to fuel wood cutting or gathering are also closed to Christmas tree cutting. Trees closer than 100 feet from main roads or 200 feet from U.S. Highway 93 and the Salmon River Road may not be cut. Trees may not be cut in campgrounds, ski areas or developed sites within the forest.
All cut trees must be tagged with the permit obtained from the Forest Service. People who buy a permit online must have a copy of their receipt.
