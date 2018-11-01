Christmas tree tags can now be purchased at all Salmon-Challis National Forest district offices in Challis, Mackay, Leadore, Salmon and North Fork and at participating vendors.
Vendors include Sammy’s Mini-Mart in Mackay, Stage Stop in Leadore, Tendoy Store in Tendoy and Cycles, Sleds and Saws, Murdoch’s and Service Grocery in Salmon.
Tags must be purchased before people cut a tree on public lands. Tags are $5 each and are limited to two per household. Trees may be cut from any open area on the Salmon-Challis Forest or on BLM land managed by the Salmon and Challis field offices.
Fourth-grade students who present an Every Kid in a Park pass receive one free tree permit if they visit a Forest Service office to obtain the permit. Those trees must be cut on Forest Service land.
People are reminded that trees within 300 feet of campgrounds, streams, lakes or ponds may not be cut for Christmas. Trees must be at least 100 feet from a main road, 200 feet from U.S. Highway 93 or a third of a mile from Salmon River Road. Trees cannot be cut in areas closed to fuel wood cutting or gathering, on tree plantations or in signed timber sale areas.
Trees must be less than 8 inches in diameter at the 4.5 foot mark in order to be cut for Christmas trees.
Tags must be signed and attached to the trees before they are toted off the public land.