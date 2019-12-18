Christmas trees are selling fast at Round Valley Supply in Challis, and Cody Bailey said when they’re out, they’re out.
“We always sell out by Christmas, but it varies year to year,” said Bailey. “Last year we were out in about a week.”
Selling trees at Round Valley Supply is a long tradition.
“I think we’ve been doing it for 20 years,” said Bailey. “At least 15 — I started here 16 years ago.”
Bailey said despite a drought this year, there are plenty of trees that need a home to brighten. He said the store is selling various size trees, from smaller ones that cost $40 to large statement pieces priced at $65.
“If you have the space for it, go for it,” said Bailey.
Round Valley Supply also can get synthetic trees for people looking to avoid a carpet of pine needles. While they don’t stock them in the store, Bailey said they can order the trees and provide price quotes.
Bailey said the majority of tree shoppers on the lot have been families. He said people who don’t want to cut a tree down themselves can find a healthy one waiting for them at Round Valley.