Dow Dean Gymnasium hosted one of its biggest recent gatherings as the 29 graduating members of the Challis High School class of 2019 walked across the stage, collected their diplomas and headed off to life after high school.
But first, the graduates laughed, spoke, sang, reminisced and listened to others as part of the commencement ceremony.
Guest speaker Tom Coates, the ag teacher at CHS, drew a laugh and proved that, indeed, his students had been listening to him for six years, as he closed his address by reminding the students that “life is good as long as you don’t eat the cheese because” it’s a trap, the students and many audience members responded.
Coates recalled his first year at CHS, when the graduates were seventh-graders, and all were starting their tenures in the same building. Coates coached some of the members of the class of 2019 in years past, and he reminded them how much attention he paid to fundamentals during practice sessions. That lesson carries into life, he said.
“Focus on the fundamentals and success will come,” he said. “There will be failures. But, just because you miss a belt loop your pants won’t fall down. But if you don’t wear one, they might fall off.”
Coates urged the teens to “come out of your comfort zone” and to learn more every day. He encouraged them to find answers for themselves.
Likewise he pointed out that while their high school graduation might be the last time some of them are formally recognized, that “does not mean this is the last time you will achieve.”
Salutatorian Jessi Farr suggested her classmates “make people glad you are there, not glad you’re gone.” She told them to not be scared of taking risks and to “step outside the small world you know.” They should set goals and work hard to accomplish them and find their passion in life, Farr said.
Farr had kind words for her classmates, noting they have succeeded together and pushed one another toward success.
“We’ve left a great legacy ... and will carry it into our futures,” she said.
Salutatorian Ross Sheppeard thanked his classmates for being good friends and thanked everyone in the audience and the community for always supporting the students in their various endeavors. He noted some members of the class of 2019 might not see one another again, as they all move on in life.
Carrying on tradition, many CHS graduates decorated their mortar boards with plenty of bling, political comments, the names of their prospective colleges or their next endeavor, greetings to family members and friends and at least one that referred to looming upcoming college student loans. Some students decorated more than just the top of their mortar boards. Two rodeo team members popped their caps over the top of cowboy hats, one rodeo contestant number was pinned to the back of a boy’s gown and three other rodeoers had leather work tops on their caps.
The crowd burst into applause frequently, a few hoots and whistles permeated the gym and one group popped off a few confetti tubes that rained festive bits of paper down into the audience.
In spite of a chilly wind and damp grass, the grads declined to stay inside the cafeteria or gym for the post-ceremony events as some adults directed them to do, and headed outside to shake hands, get hugs and gather gifts from well wishers.