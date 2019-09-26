Challis High School’s roof should be fixed by Nov. 1, according to Superintendent Lani Rembelski.
Rembelski said the damage to the roof will cost upwards of $50,000, but no more than $200,000, to fix. The school district is soliciting bids from certified construction companies to repair the roof. Once at least three bids meet the criteria, Rembelski will present those to the School Board.
Challis School District Maintenance Director Bob Williams said the damage occurred during a Sept. 6 storm. A microburst tore 40 feet of metal sheeting off the roof of the gymnasium. Williams said no one was hurt and no other property was damaged from the storm.
A temporary fix has been applied to the section of missing roof, allowing for continued use of the gym, with no interruptions.