Three Challis High School seniors have accepted athletic scholarships to rodeo at three regional colleges.
Kade Bruno is bound for Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming. Jessi Farr will attend the University of Montana Western in Dillon, Montana. Rowdy Piva is headed to the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. It’s the first time a senior class has had three students all receive rodeo scholarships, CHS Athletic Director Jennifer Piva said.
The three members of the class of 2019 are excited about their college ventures and the ability to continue competing in a sport they each love.
Piva began talking with CSI coaches in November and after a campus tour in March he was offered, and immediately accepted, the scholarship that pays for tuition and books for a year. It’s a renewable scholarship for subsequent years.
He will focus on riding bulls in his collegiate career. College programs have a fall and a spring rodeo season, so he’ll start competing soon after school begins this fall, as will Bruno and Farr.
“I’m really excited,” Piva said. “It’s pretty special to be a part of the program. I know my grandpa and my brother are really excited, too.” His brother, Ruger, is on the professional bull-riding circuit after competing for the University of Montana Western.
“He’s living his dream,” Piva said of his brother.
Piva practiced at CSI several times in the last year, so he’s already feeling comfortable with the setting.
Piva plans to major in psychology to prepare for a career as a mental health counselor working with teens and young adults.
“I feel that’s the most important time to influence people,” he said, and he believes it’s important to work with teens as they grow into adults.
He’s not certain where he’ll end up after finishing at CSI, a community college, but says it’s possible he’ll take advantage of CSI’s affiliation with Boise State University for online classes in Twin Falls.
Farr, who is this year’s Challis High School valedictorian, will head to Dillon with three horses to compete in barrel racing, goat tying, breakaway roping and team roping — the same events she’s competed in for her high school team.
After Farr’s junior year ended and she had logged “a pretty good” rodeo season, she talked to several college coaches.
“I wasn’t set on college,” she said, “but then I finally decided to attend college, so I visited CSI and Dillon.”
Farr first looked at CSI, but after a visit to Western, which included a stop at the practice facility, and receiving the scholarship offer, she quickly said yes. The coach in Dillon knows some Challis cowgirls and was aware of their talents, Farr said. “That helped me. My mom liked Dillon, too,” she said.
Farr will study business with an equine management minor, unless Western gets its planned backcountry program off the ground soon. In that case, she’ll pursue that major.
“I want to be an outfitter,” she said. Her parents own an outfitting business, and she loves working for it.
“I feel like I made the right decision,” Farr said.
Bruno weighed offers from NWC and Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and opted for Northwest. He received a full-ride scholarship.
He visited the Powell campus twice to attend bull riding and a bronc riding schools and found he really liked the small school. His mom went along on his first visit “and she really liked the campus and the town.” Bruno met his future rodeo teammates and became excited about the prospect of joining them. He experienced the rodeo history of nearby Cody and spent time with the NWC coaches, who also own a downtown Cody restaurant.
At the high school level, Bruno rides saddle broncs and bulls, is a team roper and a calf roper. In college he plans to stop the roping competitions and focus on bulls and broncs.
“I’m pretty excited to see where it goes,” Bruno said. “That’s my goal — to win the College National Finals Rodeo in bronc riding and bull riding before I graduate.”
Bruno hasn’t made up his mind if he’ll major in agriculture business or complete a technical welding program.
Bruno and Farr compete in the same Big Sky division, so they’ll likely see one another at 10 rodeos in the coming school year. Piva’s college is in a different division.