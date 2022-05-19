It’s been a pretty good year for Kelli Ann Strand.
The Challis High School senior will address her classmates as their valedictorian in the Thursday, May 26 graduation ceremony, a week after finishing her final high school golf season, where she’s on track to bring home the 2A girls individual title. She heads to Boise after winning the individual title at the May 9 district golf tournament in Salmon where she shot a 67. The CHS girls team qualified for the state meet with a second-place finish at the district event.
It comes on the heels of her action last November when she signed to play golf at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln after being awarded a full-ride, four-year scholarship. And it follows her finally nailing her first hole-in-one.
“Finally. I’ve been waiting for so long for that,” she said of the hole-in-one that she hit on hole No. 5, from the white tees, at the Challis Golf Course.
Strand and her 14 classmates — which include just one other girl — receive their diplomas on a Thursday night, a change from the long tradition of Sunday afternoon graduations in Challis. She said she feels lucky that many of her relatives live in Challis and don’t have to travel during the week for the event. Her maternal grandparents, Vicky and Wally Kendrick, aren’t too far away in Pocatello to get to Challis.
Strand may be leaving the state for college in August, but she’s taking many fond memories and a tremendous appreciation for her hometown with her.
She’s been in school with about half of her classmates since kindergarten and remembers mid-way through school when there were 10 girls and 10 boys in the class. “Some people moved away or in,” she said, which changed the makeup of the class of 2022.
Strand chose a tough senior year curriculum, but says she’s “cruising along” in the final weeks of high school. She’s taking a full class load of seven courses, and opted to not be in the release program which lets seniors be out of the building for one class period a day.
“I like challenging myself,” she said. That perhaps explains why she’s taking calculus, and dual-credit courses in English and computer coding this year.
“I thought I might as well make the most of it,” she said. “And it’s been OK.”
She’s grateful for the flexibility offered by Challis High School leaders for student-athletes who are out of the classroom to compete.
“Our teachers are great and they help me get caught up when I’m out for a tournament,” she said. “I feel super lucky and I’m super thankful to have the teachers I’ve had. I’ve really enjoyed the one-on-one experiences with teachers and my classmates.”
Strand knows some students think they miss out on some opportunities because they attend smaller high schools. That’s just not the case in Challis, she said.
“I got to take all the classes I wanted. I feel my teachers have prepared me well for college. Even though I’m going off to Nebraska, I’ll always be a Challis and Idaho girl. I’m proud to be from here.”
She’s looking forward to getting to the Nebraska campus in a few months, realizing that she’ll have a busy schedule, like all college student-athletes. The golf team is limited to 20 hours of team practice a week, but players can practice as much as they want on their own, and she expects to log plenty of solo practice hours. She averages between five and six hours of practice every weekday now and “pretty much all day” on weekends she’s got a golf club in her hands.
Collegiate golf is a two-season sport, with tournaments in the fall and spring. She’ll be in a suite-style dorm with three roommates, all student-athletes, one other golfer and two gymnasts. Kelli Ann has seen the dorm rooms, which she said are way more spacious than the dorm where her brother Lane lives at Northwest Nazarene University.
She’s only 18 but Kelli Ann has been playing in golf tournaments for about 12 years. When Lane started competing in junior events, she got involved, too, even though at first she didn’t want to. That quickly changed. She tried some other sports along the way before deciding to focus her attention on golf. Her Kendrick grandparents, grandfather Spencer Strand, dad Matt, uncle Eric Strand and brother Lane are all golfers. Mom Stephanie “used to play,” and Kelli Ann thinks her parents will pick the sport back up once both their children are in college. Grandmother Evelyn Strand didn’t get bitten by the golf bug.
This summer, Strand will play in several amateur junior golf tournaments and some women’s qualifier tourneys, the same she’s competed in for the last few years. Play has already begun for the women’s amateur circuit. She played in the U.S. Women’s Open Qualifying Tournament in Kent, Washington, in late April. She was invited to that tournament because she was named 2021 Idaho women’s player of the year which was based on low scores, and her low handicap.
No one shot under par on the wet, tough Washington course. The winner shot a 145 on 36 holes. Strand hit a 147, behind two other women who tied with 146.
She’s hopeful to get to work at least part of the summer at her family’s Stanley business — River 1, where she’s usually the barista.
As for what comes after college, Strand said she isn’t sure. “I don’t know about a pro career.” There’s time to figure that out.