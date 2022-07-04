More pieces of the puzzle to make upgrades to various parts of the Challis city water system fell into place earlier this month when City Council members accepted a $3 million American Rescue Plan Act grant and agreed to terms to borrow another $3 million from the Department of Environmental Quality, if needed.
The council had to decide before the end of June whether to accept the terms of the DEQ loan, but their approval does not necessarily mean the city will borrow the money. If it is borrowed later, the city has 30 years to repay it at 1.5 percent interest rate. Since Challis voters approved a $3.5 million bond issue in November 2021, the city can sell up to that amount in bonds to help finance water improvements. If bonds are sold, the council earlier agreed to pay the bonds back with revenue from an increased base rate assessed water users.
“If we take the loan we don’t have to use it,” Mayor Corey Rice told council members before they voted to accept the loan terms.
Prior to voting, Councilman Chuck Felton said the council couldn’t think only about next year. “We have to look at 20 years.”
“I don’t see how in this economy we can turn the loan down,” Councilwoman Janean Bradshaw said. But she added, “it’s scary.”
Krisi Staten, project manager with Altura Community Consulting and Business Finance, the firm that assists the city with grants and loans and funding issues for big projects, told council members “no one’s offering 1.5 percent” loans anymore.
Staten said the $3 million in ARPA money would pay for the first phase of the long-discussed water project, including drilling a new well and adding a booster station. The two funding sources are an opportunity for the city “to get a head start on the second part without too much of a rate increase,” she said. The city has already been awarded a $500,000 community development block grant to pay for design work, Rice said.
The city has five years to spend the $3 million ARPA loan, Staten said.
City officials want a new well to meet summer water needs, which is now a struggle because one well collapsed. This year the city is meeting the water needs of users after bringing the surface water treatment plant back online and providing water through the clear well. Next, city officials want to have the water projects designed, seek bids for the work and have construction begin. To do all that, the council hired Keller Associates of Pocatello as its water projects consultant. The city is paying Keller Associates $159,100 for the project, which includes a $10,000 reserve fee.
For several years, city leaders have discussed water system improvements, and changed their positions on parts of the plan. Currently, according to the scope of work agreed to in the contract with Keller Associates, a new well will be drilled on the east side of the city, a new booster station would be built next to the lower water tank and a new water storage tank might be built. New water lines from the new well would be installed, which would allow water to be pumped from the new east well to the upper water tank, “which can supply drinking water to the entire city,” that contract states.
Colter Hollingshead, an engineer with Keller Associates, said the grant money would be spent first as the project progresses and “then the council can decide if we want to go ahead with phase 2” and borrow the money for that phase.
Hollingshead said plenty of decisions need to be made to move the project along, including what material to construct a holding tank from, the exact locations for a new well and booster station, where transmission lines will go and where a storage tank would be located. But first, research has to be conducted so the council can decide what to go forward with, he said. All of the plans require DEQ approval, he said.
He also said the council will have to decide whether to move forward with one bid package or two.
“In a remote place like Challis, one larger project sometimes makes more sense,” Hollingshead said, “because it attracts more bidders.” It can sometimes be hard to get big contractors to leave bigger jobs in bigger towns to work in smaller, rural places like Challis, he said.
Staten kept reminding council members that signing contracts to accept the money doesn’t mean they have to spend it. She also said the council will have to approve each phase and part of the project and award any contracts for work before anything will be done.
“I’ll keep you updated” on financial issues “all the way,” she said, including how much of the fees approved for Keller have been spent, how much the city owes her firm, how much any contractors are being paid and how much any legal fees might be.