Although Challis Mayor Corey Rice and City Council members weren’t happy that members of the Challis Cemetery board didn’t attend the August council meeting to finalize an irrigation water agreement, in the end “a huge milestone” was achieved, Rice said.
City officials sent an agreement to the cemetery board on Aug. 10 outlining the charges that will be assessed for using city water at the cemetery and specifying actions that would occur if the cemetery board didn’t pay its bill.
Last week Rice said cemetery board members came in soon after that agreement was sent and paid the $5,000 annual flat fee for water used on the old section of the cemetery and agreed to pay the fees for the water meters at the cemetery. “I’m thankful they responded and helped us accomplish this,” Rice said.
However, the cemetery board members did not yet sign the agreement, Rice said. Besides outlining those fees and penalties, the agreement calls for both parties to “make efforts to avoid excessive use of water,” and laid out the options for renewing the agreement every year or providing notice to dissolve the agreement, including provisions for the cemetery board no longer needing water from the city’s system or the city no longer using the clear well as a source for treated water.
Councilman Chuck Felton wanted the city to demand payment within a week or to shut the water off to the cemetery, but that wasn’t necessary because the payment was made.
Rice said there’s been some discussion of the cemetery district board installing more pipe in the irrigation ditch to get non-treated city water to the cemetery to be used for irrigation. The city would not likely be involved in that project, the mayor said. But other property owners with water rights would be involved, he said.
The two entities have been arguing about water use and costs at the cemetery for about a year. When the council got tough about getting paid and resolving some of the debate, Rice said “I want this to work out, but we have to get some pressure on them.”