Automatic external defibrillators may be placed at the Challis Golf Course, library, City Hall and the city shop if the city’s grant application to pay for the devices is successful.

Councilwoman Dawn Maydole told the mayor and other council members that Firehouse Subs offers grants for AEDs. She’s applying for some for Custer County and suggested the city also apply. The price for a single AED ranges from $1,300 to $3,500, she said. The devices have an eight-year shelf life, unless used.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.