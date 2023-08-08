Automatic external defibrillators may be placed at the Challis Golf Course, library, City Hall and the city shop if the city’s grant application to pay for the devices is successful.
Councilwoman Dawn Maydole told the mayor and other council members that Firehouse Subs offers grants for AEDs. She’s applying for some for Custer County and suggested the city also apply. The price for a single AED ranges from $1,300 to $3,500, she said. The devices have an eight-year shelf life, unless used.
“This is a really good option,” Maydole said. “They’re so easy to run. If we’re prepared ahead of time, we’re better off.”
At the July 11 council meeting, council members approved a zone permit for Kelly King to build a house at 1110 Apex Lane on the existing foundation. They also approved a zone permit for Stephanie Reay for a manufactured house at 1611 Apex Lane. They’d postponed action on Reay’s request last month because her proposal called for a house that didn’t meet the city’s width requirement. Her revised application calls for a 20x32-foot structure.
Council members heard from Josh Travers, field manager at the Challis Bureau of Land Management office, that an environmental assessment of the Challis foothills trails is underway. It should be completed by the end of the year, Travers said.
“That makes all of them legitimate trails so we can invest money and apply for grants for” things like signs and improvements, he said.
Mayor Corey Rice reported that the Ninth Street sidewalk is about half completed. It’s taking longer than expected because of materials delays, he said. A sidewalk is being installed from Main street to Bluff Avenue and a new pedestrian bridge across Garden Creek has been installed.
The new water well drilled off Apex Lane is “perfect,” Rice said. He gave the council members a heads up that the city might have to purchase an easement at it and that might require “some litigation.”
In their budget workshop that followed the council meeting, council members learned the fund to buy a new truck for the maintenance department will hold $45,000 if the new budget is approved.
“We’ve been trying to get one for years,” City Clerk Savannah Pedersen said.
She also reported that the proposed budget for the next fiscal year includes $70,000 to buy more water meters. That is expected to be the final year for that expense, she said, because the city will have purchased as many meters as needed. Rice said city workers continue to install the automated meters around the community. The automated meters can be read via a computer so city employees won’t have to remove all the meter lids and manually read meters. They still have to do that in parts of the city where the new meters haven’t yet been installed.
Pedersen said water revenue is down this year, by 40 percent, mostly because the long, wet spring meant people didn’t begin watering lawns as early as they do some years.
