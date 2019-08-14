The road was cleared for Custer County to purchase a lot and erect a new office building in a residential zone in Challis.
Challis City Council members voted 4-0 Aug. 5 to approve a variance request to allow a commercial building on a lot at the corner of Ninth and Valley streets. County officials haven’t decided if they will use a manufactured building or have a stick-built structure constructed. Last month Commissioner Wayne Butts said that decision would be made based on costs. Butts declined comment to the Messenger after the Aug. 5 meeting saying he was too busy to discuss it and if a newspaper representative wanted to know what happened she should have attended the hearing, not ask him questions. Commissioner Steve Smith said he didn’t attend the variance hearing and wasn’t sure what had occurred at it.
Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said owners of four properties near the lot spoke at the public hearing and two were in favor of granting the variance while two were opposed. One letter of opposition was received by the city and individual council members heard comments on both sides from city residents, the mayor said.
Before anything can happen, the county must buy the lot, which now has a dilapidated trailer house sitting on it. Then the county would have to provide plans to the city and apply for a building permit from the city. Barrett said one concern that must be addressed by the county is parking at the site.
He and council members also want to ensure that an appropriate form of privacy fencing is installed and the entire development is “respectful to the neighbors.”
County leaders must address those concerns with the council before the project can proceed, Barrett said. But, he added, “The county wants to do the right thing.”
That part of town has had some commercial activity in the past, Barrett said, so he doesn’t consider this use out of line.
Based on what Butts said at the Aug. 5 hearing, Barrett said city officials are working on the assumption the county will place a manufactured building on the lot because it may not be used for the long term.
“Wayne says it may be used temporarily, depending on what happens with the courthouse,” the mayor said.
County officials have twice sought voter approval to remodel parts of the courthouse and build a new jail. The courthouse work would make the building compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and a new jail would meet jail standards that the current jail violates. Voters both times turned down the measure to increase taxes to pay for that work.
Barrett recognizes the ADA issue must be addressed by the county and having a one-story handicap-accessible building which includes a courtroom, judge’s chambers, office space for court clerks, the county attorney and the probation officer, on the new site makes sense to him. Plus, he said, a new building there would clean up a weedy lot and get rid of an abandoned trailer.
Barrett called the 40-minute discussion at the hearing “a good discussion,” before a full house of interested people.
Last month Butts said the county would use payment in lieu of taxes money to buy the lot and erect the new building, if the plan advanced.