Not much progress toward finding money to pay for a new water source at the Challis cemetery has been made by members of the cemetery maintenance district board, a board member told the city council this month.
Jim Sugden spoke at the January Challis City Council meeting, after discussion of the city’s agreement with the cemetery district had been on the agenda for several meetings that no cemetery board member attended.
Sugden said the cemetery board is, once again, short members. One board member quit, others are missing, he said.
“Once that’s resolved, we’ll move forward,” Sugden said. “It’s difficult to go out and look for grants when you have only one or two people. The project is moving forward mentally, maybe not physically.”
Sugden said he and other board members have a vision of what to achieve and he knows the cemetery district has to spend some money to get there. He thinks the city will have to spend money on it, too.
City officials don’t want the cemetery board to continue using treated water to water the grass at the cemetery. City officials say too much water has been used and the city hasn’t been paid enough. For about a year and a half city council members have discussed making changes to the arrangement between the city and the cemetery district. In October 2021, the city said it would require the cemetery board to pay the base meter fee every month, not just during the months when water was used. Last summer, the city council approved an agreement that requires the cemetery district to pay $5,000 a year for water usage, up from $600, but less than they say it costs to provide the water used at the cemetery. Cemetery district board members never signed that document, but did pay the $5,000.
Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw expressed her gratitude that the cemetery greatly reduced the amount of water used last summer, consuming 1.2 million fewer gallons than the 9 million or so gallons used in 2021. Some years usage at the cemetery has exceeded 12 million gallons, City Clerk Savannah Pedersen previously reported to council members.
“You’re paying better attention to usage and that helps a lot,” Bradshaw said.
Mayor Corey Rice said he understood the issue with a lack of board members, but said he doesn’t want to lose ground in the effort. “I’m looking at the finish,” Rice said.
Councilwoman Dawn Maydole reminded Sugden of the importance of keeping city officials in the loop.
“We need to keep the lines of communication open, so we can help where we can,” Maydole said. “But we can’t help when we don’t know.”
No discussion occurred at the January meeting about the mayor’s comments made during the November council meeting that he doesn’t want city employees to continue to dig graves at the cemetery, but rather wants the cemetery board to hire private contractors to do that work. That was the third meeting Rice had brought the topic up, but no cemetery board members have been at any of those meetings.
