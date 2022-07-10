A new building to house the Challis Bureau of Land Management offices could be constructed on about 7 acres near the Challis Airport, City Council members learned earlier this month.
Mayor Corey Rice told council members the city had been contacted about leasing vacant city-owned land near the airport and the city shop where they would construct an office building, fenced lot for vehicle storage and parking areas. The request came from TOK Commercial Real Estate, a firm with offices in five Idaho communities.
According to the mayor, TOK would pay to install water and sewer lines at the site. They have asked for a reduced lease price to offset some of those infrastructure costs, he said. They want to lease the land for at least 50 years and would prefer a 100-year lease, Rice said. It’s important to the firm that the land be near the airport, the mayor said.
The property currently has no zone designation, City Clerk Savannah Pedersen said.
“In the long-term it’s good for the city,” Councilman Chuck Felton said. Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw said leasing the land sounded like “a no-brainer.” And Councilwoman Dawn Maydole said the council should “definitely” visit more about the matter.
Bruce Hallman, public affairs officer with the BLM, said BLM officials have been looking for options for an office “ever since the fire,” referring to the October 2016 fire which destroyed the former BLM office building on the south end of Challis. BLM personnel moved into the Challis Community Event Center for about seven months before they relocated their offices to the middle school building on Main street in May 2017. At that time, BLM officials said the intent was to stay in the middle school for two or three years, or until a permanent location could be found. In the ensuing years, BLM and Challis School District leaders have discussed various options for their use of the middle school. In October 2017 the two parties discussed the possibility of the BLM buying the building. At that time, and continuing to today, they’ve talked about a long-term lease of the building, for at least 20 years.
Last August, personnel from Boyd Watterson Asset Management asked the school district to sell them the middle school. Their plan was to renovate the property to meet BLM needs and then lease it to the BLM for decades.
School board members never fully embraced the idea of selling the middle school. Most recently, they discussed selling the middle school and the old gym next door, but have seemingly backed away from that idea since the estimated sales price isn’t enough to cover the costs to build another gym near the two existing school buildings in Challis. The old gym is regularly used and the auditorium in the middle school is frequently used for school and community events.
Hallman said BLM officials may consider an option such as in place in Salmon, Idaho Falls and Pocatello, where BLM and Forest Service employees share a building. He said no details nor a time frame for any decisions about the Challis office have been made.