Challis city officials are taking another step away from having city employees dig burial plots in the cemetery.

At last week’s City Council meeting, Mayor Corey Rice said he wasn’t sure what was the best way to tell cemetery board members that the city isn’t willing to do that work. Rice said he doesn’t want the practice to continue. He thinks the cemetery district should instead work with private contractors.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.