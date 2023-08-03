The possible next step regarding a deteriorating property on Valley Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets was discussed by Challis City Council members earlier this month.
The old Mormon church, which is now owned by Wayne Davis, burned Nov. 3, 2017. Davis was living there at the time. In the ensuing years he’s done some salvage work at the site, but the structure remains uninhabitable.
Some people sent the city a complaint letter asking that the city take action to raze the buildings. City Clerk Savannah Pedersen said weeds and rodents have become a problem at the site.
Mayor Corey Rice said he’d spoken to Davis and told him the community “wants to see progress” at the property.
“It’s time for maybe a little stronger move. I don’t have a problem knocking on his door to talk,” Rice said at the July 11 council meeting. “It’s an eyesore.”
But, the mayor said, “I’m all about letting a guy have his space.” He did agree with the suggestion that deteriorating properties can affect other property values in town.
Council members voted to seek legal advice from Stephanie Bonney, the city’s attorney, and then give Davis 60 days notice of what action the city expects him to take.
The city’s ordinance regarding such matters “is so old,” Pedersen said, “we can take them to civil court or we can fine them.”
Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw has many times at previous council meetings suggested the council begin reviewing and updating ordinances. Last year council members and Pedersen identified the most troublesome ordinance issues and indicated that review would begin. But it hasn’t and no discussion of the process has occurred at any recent council meetings.
Rice reminded people that the city did demolish an old house on Third Street. In 2017 a house owned by John Salazar was town down by Rice, who was the city maintenance supervisor at the time, and two other city employees.
That action came after a couple of decades of complaints by Fran Stark, a neighboring property owner. No action was taken for many years but eventually the city struck a deal with Salazar. He deeded the property to the city in exchange for the city writing off past due utility and maintenance bills.
At the time former Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said the agreement between Salazar and the city meant the city didn’t have to exercise its power of condemnation or eminent domain to remove the structure. The city later sold the lot.
Rice pointed out “that’s not the case here,” that Davis has delinquent accounts with the city.
