The possible next step regarding a deteriorating property on Valley Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets was discussed by Challis City Council members earlier this month.

The old Mormon church, which is now owned by Wayne Davis, burned Nov. 3, 2017. Davis was living there at the time. In the ensuing years he’s done some salvage work at the site, but the structure remains uninhabitable.


