A proposal for installing “welcoming aesthetic features” that project the Western heritage of Challis was presented to Challis City Council members last week and received a favorable response.
Representatives from the Challis Area Chamber of Commerce and Custer Economic Development Association shared a presentation with suggestions for new street lights, signs and benches along Main street. The light poles would include hangers for flower pots and banners that could be changed seasonally. The proposal also calls for a gazebo or art installation in the park at the intersection of Main and U.S. Highway 93 and welcome to Challis signs at entrances to the city.
“The curb appeal of Challis has been on our minds for a while,” chamber Executive Director Melissa Perkins Fitzgerald said in a separate interview.” Making the community more attractive and welcoming can lead to keeping visitors in town longer, she said.
Conduit is in place for decorative lights between First and Eighth streets, but not on lower Main. Solar lights are being considered as an option between Eighth and U.S. 93.
Metal benches that require no maintenance are also planned. Mayor Corey Rice liked the idea of having people purchase benches in exchange for their names appearing on the bench as its sponsor. Chamber President Sherry Maestas said getting the benches built could possibly be a project for FFA members.
Maestas told the council members they didn’t want to “forge down a road” and invest a lot of work if the council wasn’t on board with the ideas.
Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw, who participated in the meeting by phone, told the presenters she loved the plan.
“I think this is a great idea,” Bradshaw said. “We should support this.” Rice and Councilman Travis Hardy chimed in “I agree.”
“Challis is a neat little place,” Hardy said. “Some of those things would be pretty cool.”
With the council members and mayor indicating they like the idea, next up is refining the plan and getting cost estimates. Then funding sources will be pursued, beginning with grants and sponsorships. No time frame for starting or completing the project has been determined, Perkins Fitzgerald said. There’s a good chance work will have to be done in phases, she said. In the end, the city will own all the improvements.