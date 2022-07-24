A proposal for installing “welcoming aesthetic features” that project the Western heritage of Challis was presented to Challis City Council members last week and received a favorable response.

Representatives from the Challis Area Chamber of Commerce and Custer Economic Development Association shared a presentation with suggestions for new street lights, signs and benches along Main street. The light poles would include hangers for flower pots and banners that could be changed seasonally. The proposal also calls for a gazebo or art installation in the park at the intersection of Main and U.S. Highway 93 and welcome to Challis signs at entrances to the city.

