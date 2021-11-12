Challis city workers finished covering a hole they dug earlier this year at Ninth and Main for a curb stop. Supply shortages for bulk cold-mix asphalt required workers to use leftover bags from a previous street repair project.
Challis city workers finished covering a hole they dug earlier this year at Ninth and Main for a curb stop. Supply shortages for bulk cold-mix asphalt required workers to use leftover bags from a previous street repair project.
Using a propane torch and shovels, Challis city workers smashed open and laid out bags of cold-mix asphalt to cover up a curb stop they put in outside Full Throttle ATV Full Service and Repair on Main in late October.
Mayor Mike Barrett said a curb stop was put in last spring because of a leak in the line to the meter outside the ATV shop at 900 Main. Since city workers were already working on the water line, Barrett said it made sense to install the curb stop.
A curb stop is a valve that can be used to stop or allow the flow of water to a line. The mayor said installing one allows city workers to isolate a water line from the main system for repairs. Without one, Barrett said workers have to shut off the main system before accessing water lines.
Bags of cold mix left over from a pothole-filling project were used for the patch job. A couple years ago Barrett said the city tried to patch potholes with the cold mix, but it didn’t work as desired. The leftover asphalt was stored for later use since the city relies on a durapatcher to fix potholes. Because supply shortages brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the city from getting its usual bulk order of cold mix for street repairs this year, Barrett said they had to use the leftover material.
Barrett said Challis usually gets 10 yards, or “one dump truck load,” of cold-mix asphalt for an ever-evolving list of street repairs. While that’s a big order for Challis, “it’s low on the totem pole” compared to other orders, Barrett said.
As he broke up burning chunks of asphalt, city worker Cameron Davis said the cold mix gets capped by a layer of small rocks that are pressed down to ensure a tight seal. With shovel in hand, city worker Alex Sarinana said breaking up burning asphalt on a cold morning turned out to be a real workout.