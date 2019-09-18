Challis city officials recently tweaked liquor fees and altered the method by which those fees are set and changed.
Mayor Mike Barrett said he and council members took heed of complaints voiced last year by liquor license holders who said the city’s fees were too high. City leaders also wanted to simplify the license categories, he said. The license rules are now set by city resolution, not by ordinance as had been the case, Barrett said.
“We’ve been trying to move fees to a resolution, not an ordinance,” for a while, Barrett said, because that’s the more appropriate mechanism.
“It makes it simpler to adjust rates for changes that are less than 5 percent,” he said of a resolution.
Not all the liquor license fees changed. The full liquor license still costs $225 a year. A retail beer consumption license dropped to $50, from $200. The fee for a license to sell bottled or canned beer was eliminated. It had been $50 a year. The fee for a license to sell wine by the drink or bottle dropped to $100, from $200. The only category where the price increased was for a retail wine license. It went up to $100, from $50.
Barrett said the new classifications align with those established by the state, so the language all matches. He said it was important to him and council members to lower the license fees, which they did in almost every instance.
Liquor license holders pay separate fees to the county and state.