When two lightning strikes damaged the new lighting system at the Challis Airport in late August, Mayor Mike Barrett said he and city workers expected the worse when it came to replacing it.
“We were going off the assumption we had to buy new parts,” Barrett said. “We were hoping it would only be a 90-day wait and not 180.”
He’s glad it only took four weeks to replace the crucial equipment, considering the potential damage from consecutive lightning strikes. According to electricians from Colvico Inc. in Spokane, the damage was limited to transformers within the system.
“They did what they were supposed to do,” Barrett said. “They melted and popped before everything else burned out.”
Also, Barrett reported to City Council members at their Nov. 12 meeting that the city’s insurance with the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program covered the $44,000 of repairs, with the city only paying its $500 deductible.
Colvico installed the lights earlier this year. They sent the damaged items back to the manufacturers, who rebuilt the broken components and shipped them back to Challis.
“Once they got the items and saw they could be replaced, they saved us a lot of time and money,” the mayor said.
Barrett said if the city would have had to buy new parts, it would’ve taken months for them to arrive. Barrett said it seemed like wait times are incrementally returning to normal. But increasing case counts and deaths due to the coronavirus have prompted some states to return to lockdowns, which could delay some shipments.
