Water and sewer issues were again before the Challis City Council at its November meeting.
Council members agreed to proceed with the recommended alternative for the wastewater facility planning study prepared for them by Keller Associates. That plan will soon be submitted to the Department of Environmental Quality for review, Keller project manager Colter Hollingshead told council members.
The plan calls for $15.6 million of repairs to the city’s sewer system in the next 20 years. The city must take action or face sanctions because its sewer lagoons have been out of compliance with DEQ standards since April 2021. The lagoons near the airport, which receive 80 percent of the city’s sewage, seep more than is allowed. The lagoons must be repaired and properly lined to halt seepage. City officials know there are problems with sewer lines throughout the city, but need to film most of the lines to determine how extensive the damage is and therefore what repairs are needed. Likewise, the disinfection and land application systems associated with the lagoons need repairs.
After the city was notified of the problems last year, city officials hired Keller Associates of Pocatello to evaluate the sewer system and prepare a plan to fix the problems. That plan was released last month at an open house that no citizens, and only Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw and Mayor Corey Rice and a Messenger representative attended.
At the open house Hollingshead said there are grants and low-interest loans available from several sources for projects such as the Challis sewer work. He also said the city needs to raise user rates annually by about $7 a month to build reserves for the city’s share of grants or loans. Residential sewer rates increased by 20 percent — $4 a month — in September. The mayor has said more than once that residents should expect annual increases.
Council members heard from Rice that bids for a new water well to be drilled just off Apex Avenue will go out soon. Rice doesn’t want to drill a test well, saying hydrologists have said the water “is there.” Just drilling a new well is the “best bang for the buck,” he said. He expects the well will be 800 or so feet deep.
“There should be plenty of water,” Rice said. “It’s a close your eyes and throw the dart situation.”
For several years, city leaders have discussed water system improvements and changed their positions on parts of the plan. Currently, according to the scope of work agreed to in the contract with Keller Associates, a new well will be drilled on the east side of the city, a new booster station would be built next to the lower water tank and a new water storage tank might be built. New water lines from the new well would be installed, which would allow water to be pumped from the new east well to the upper water tank, “which can supply drinking water to the entire city,” that contract states.
In June the city accepted a $3 million American Rescue Plan Act grant and agreed to terms to borrow another $3 million from the DEQ, if needed, to pay for water system improvements. If money is borrowed from the DEQ, the city has 30 years to repay it at 1.5 percent interest rate. Since Challis voters approved a $3.5 million bond issue in November 2021, the city can sell up to that amount in bonds to help finance water improvements. If bonds are sold, the council earlier agreed to pay the bonds back with revenue from a $5 increased base rate assessed water users that went into effect in September and anticipated future rate increases. The city was earlier awarded a $500,000 community development block grant to pay for design work, Rice said.
Keller personnel had a water rate study prepared by Rural Community Assistance Corp. to help Challis officials determine how much rates will need to increase to pay the city’s share of water system improvements. Jeremy Peirsol of Rural Community Assistance Corp. presented the numbers to council members last week. The city didn’t incur costs to have the study completed. Council members didn’t take any official action related to the study.
The water rate study lists options for raising both the base rate and usage rates or raising only the base rates. Both alternatives “offer a phased-in approach that allows customers to absorb smaller annual increases and to have adequate time to factor the increases into their household budgets,” Peirsol’s report states.
Peirsol’s report recommends the city address rates early in the process to meet revenue needs as the project proceeds. And, he said, “phasing in smaller increases over time will have a softer impact on citizens’ monthly budgets than a much larger one-time increase.”
Council members didn’t take any action on Richard Cox’s request that the city waive the $500 disconnect fee for a second water meter at his home on Excelsior. Cox doesn’t use the meter and said he has no plans to ever have a structure on the site that would need water. He wants it removed so he no longer has to pay the $18.45 monthly base rate. When he made the request last month, he told council members he couldn’t afford it. Because his request came during the public comment portion of the meeting, Cox was asked to return last week with the matter listed as an action item on the agenda.
Bradshaw was concerned that waiving the fee for one resident could lead other people with a second unused meter to make the same request. City Clerk Savannah Pedersen said there are between 50 and 75 lots in the city that have two meters.
In the last four or so years, two such requests have come before the city, Pedersen said. Once the council agreed to waive the fee, citing the fact that the property owner had paid the base rate for about 27 years, which far exceeded the $500 removal fee. The council said no to the second request, she said and that homeowner paid the $500 fee.
The fee to install a meter is $1,825. If Cox’s meter is removed and in the future someone wanted a meter installed, that installation fee would be assessed, she said.
Councilman Chuck Felton wondered if Cox could just be charged the $18.45 a month until it reached $500, which would take 27 months, and then the meter could be removed. But Pedersen and Bradshaw pointed out that plan offers no deterrent and other people could ask for the same option.
The mayor told Felton the city doesn’t “make a penny” off removing a meter or installing a new one.
Bradshaw suggested Cox could continue making the monthly payment of $18.45, plus another payment toward the $500 fee. She quickly changed her mind and pointed out that essentially makes the city a bank, which “is not appropriate.” And Pedersen said that would be a time-consuming process for the city staff to track, especially if other residents made the same request.
Council members agreed to lease space in the airport pilot’s lounge to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for weather station equipment. NOAA will pay the city between $200 and $225 a month and pay for their electric usage.
And, the council discussed changing its meeting time to 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. That will be discussed at a public hearing at the Dec. 13 council meeting.
