Water and sewer issues were again before the Challis City Council at its November meeting.

Council members agreed to proceed with the recommended alternative for the wastewater facility planning study prepared for them by Keller Associates. That plan will soon be submitted to the Department of Environmental Quality for review, Keller project manager Colter Hollingshead told council members.


