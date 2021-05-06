An appendix with statistics about Challis and new language could be added to the city’s comprehensive plan, along with a definition of a jail and requirements to build a jail in the city.
Those topics are to be addressed in a public hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at City Hall.
The amendments were shared with the public at two public hearings held April 28. One hearing had to do with the city’s comprehensive plan. Council members want to add statistics about Challis structures, such as the number of homes within the city limits, when they were built and how many rooms they have. Numbers in this appendix would be based on the 2019 U.S. census.
According to City Attorney Geoff Schroeder, who spoke at the April 28 public hearings, council members want to add language about agriculture, the Challis Airport and the Custer County Jail to the comprehensive plan. Schroeder and Mayor Mike Barrett said the changes are proposed to clean up the document, add things that should be included and avoid litigation. The comprehensive plan was last updated in 2000, and since then Schroeder said several changes at the state and federal levels necessitate an update.
When it comes to the county jail, which was the focus of the 40 or so people at the April 28 public hearings, the proposed amendments state the current facility is inadequate. County and city government officials should work together to find an alternative site for the jail for the sake of residents’ safety, according to the amendment’s language.
While he supports the city and county working together, Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson said he can’t support the rest of the language about the county jail in the amended plan. Oleson, who’s been working with county commissioners and Custer Economic Development Association board members on jail issues, said the language shouldn’t be limited to the jail.
While the 100-plus-year-old facility needs to be replaced or improved, Oleson said other county properties also need improvements. Pointing out the Sheriff’s Office is in a run-down trailer, he said the amendment should say current county facilities are inadequate, not just the jail.
“It’s an embarrassment,” Oleson said. “We need to fix these facilities all around.”
The second public hearing held April 28 focused on amendments to Challis zoning codes. City Council members want to add a definition of what a jail is and set a list of requirements that must be met before one can be built in Challis. Oleson, along with CEDA members, argued the requirements are too stringent. The proposed changes define a jail as a county facility operated and maintained by the county sheriff that is subject to state standards.
The proposed changes also address setbacks for any new jail. To build one in Challis, confinement fences can’t be closer than 100 feet to a lot line, razor or security wire must be hidden by screens, lights can’t project any glare and loudspeakers can’t project sound loud enough to be heard nearby, according to the proposed amendments.
The recommended requirements are too restrictive, Oleson said. He believes ordinances should be broad and not specifically target certain buildings. Instead, Oleson wants language that states jails can be allowed as a special use in commercial A and B zones in Challis. That would make it possible to hold even more public hearings on the facility and engage the public on the issue, Oleson said.
The proposed zoning amendments would also list the county courthouse, local government administrative offices and the Sheriff’s Office as permitted uses in city codes.