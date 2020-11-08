With winter creeping closer, Wellard Constructors workers have finished the groundwork for a handicap-accessible bathroom, parking spaces and a path connecting them at Challis city park.
With the lion’s share of the work finished, people can hear an update on the $185,000, grant-funded project and comment on the project at a public hearing set for 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 at Challis City Hall.
Construction workers moved dirt, compacted gravel and poured concrete for the parking lot, pathway and foundation for the new bathroom. Next comes installing a new electric system, which Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said needs to be amped up to provide power to the larger, improved public restroom.
The pre-fabricated bathroom is scheduled to arrive in December, according to Barrett. Delays caused by the coronavirus pushed the project’s end date from August to next month.
To keep the project moving along at a decent clip, Barrett said it’s best to hire local contractors whenever possible. Kevin Lish of K&K Enterprises in Challis, who was hired by Wellard to do dirt work for the project, said he appreciates the job. Working near the Pahsimeroi before moving on to the park project, Lish spent time in October excavating the parking lot and moving gravel. Michael Etherington with Wellard Constructors then took a compactor over the gravel, smoothing it for the concrete. Concrete from the project comes from Challis Redi-Mix, owned by Frank Robinson.
The plan is to have the bathroom installed and ready for use before the year ends, Barrett said. Equipped with heaters, Barrett said the pre-fab building will be as nice as a public bathroom can be.