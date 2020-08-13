Challis residents who haven’t cleared their lawns of weeds yet this summer have been receiving citation letters, and Mayor Mike Barrett said people are slowly taking them seriously.
“On the whole it’s been pretty good, we just have some of the repeat stragglers,” Barrett said.
In particular, a property on Pleasant Avenue has been slow to respond. The property is owned by a couple who live in Utah, Barrett said. They have been cited by the city in the past for weed problems. A few years ago, city workers had to remove vehicles that had parked near the property for years. No one has used the property in years, Barrett said, but the owners continue to pay the bills.
If the owners don’t respond to the next citation they are sent, Barrett said city workers will have no choice but to go in and clear out the weeds. This is something nobody wants, Barrett said.
“That’ll probably be a full eight-hour job,” Barrett surmised. However, it could take several days to complete because the two full-time city maintenance workers have other projects they need to focus on, Barrett said.
To add to the headache, once city workers remove the weeds the property owners need to be billed. If people who live out of town can’t be motivated to pay for someone to cut their weeds, then Barrett said chances are good they won’t be too willing to pay the city to do it either.
“It’s just so much easier when people take care of it themselves,” Barrett said.
A couple of other properties are also on the city’s radar. Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson, who owns property in Challis, remains on the city’s list of people who need to cut their weeds. Barrett said Oleson is an example of a guy who “waits to the extreme,” but gets the work done eventually.
Along with people who let their weeds grow out of control, Barrett also said a couple of property owners still need to pick up trash from their lawns.
People may like to wait till the final notice, Barrett said, but the sooner they get it done the better. He reminds residents that dry patches of large weeds pose a potential fire risk, and Barrett said one noxious bush in Challis has gotten so large it poses a visual obstacle to drivers.