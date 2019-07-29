The city of Challis received a $357,321 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for work at the airport.
The grant comes on the heels of the city receiving $3.3 million from the FAA for improvements at the local airport.
Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said the city is eligible for the smaller grant every year. But because the city received the larger grant in May, city officials “didn’t think we could get our $360,000 this year,” Barrett said. When FAA officials found Challis officials hadn’t applied, they contacted Barrett and suggested the city apply because it was eligible for the grant.
So, that application was filed and the grant awarded, the mayor said. The smaller grant requires some matching dollars. The FAA awards 90 percent of the grant total, the state chips in 5 percent and the city is responsible for matching 5 percent, Barrett said. The city and state were not required to match any of the $3.3 million grant.
Barrett said the $360,000 grant will likely be used to pay for some fencing at the airport. A fence helps the airport in a few ways, he said. Forest Service officials have said a fence meets some safety requirements that could mean more firefighting equipment could be in Challis during wildfire season, Barrett said. Forest officials fly over fires for mapping purposes and those aircraft could land and take off in Challis, he said.
Plus, a fence can help keep wildlife off the airport property.
The big grant is paying for a new runway and taxiway and a new lighting system at the airport.
The airport work is planned for next summer, Barrett said. The grant award in May came too late to advertise for and award a contract for this construction season, so bids will be sought this winter.