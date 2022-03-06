So far this winter, the city of Challis has used about 25 percent less of the money pegged to pay for snow removal than expected at this point, Mayor Corey Rice reports.
This winter the two city employees who clear snow from city streets after a storm did less work early in the season than a year ago, but the pace has picked up recently, Rice said. Overall, more plowing has occurred this year than last winter. Already this winter, Challis has had “three really good storms,” he said, compared to about one and a half last year. It’s entirely too early to say if the city will end up spending less on snow removal this year than in some past years, the mayor said. Wet spring storms are still likely to occur and the picture can change, fast.
The city’s budget doesn’t specifically break out snow removal costs, Rice said. It’s part of the streets budget. It includes manpower, use of the backhoe and dump truck, fuel and wear and tear on the equipment.
The city’s snowplowing plan hasn’t changed much in 30 years, according to the mayor, who is a former city maintenance supervisor.
Cameron Davis, the city’s road superintendent, and employee Alex Sarinana make a plan when a storm hits and decide when to get the plows out to clear snow. No matter what, Rice said, they plow snow around the schools and at the airport even if it’s still snowing. Sometimes they wait for the snow to stop falling before clearing other streets, he said. Having a clear path for buses, parents driving their kids to school or children walking to school is vital, the mayor said. Likewise, making sure any emergency ambulance traffic can get to the airport is critical. If an air ambulance needs to land, the runways need to be clear.
Main street and the major side streets in town, including 10th, Ninth near the Custer County Courthouse and Seventh, are up next, he said, followed by auxiliary streets. After the streets are plowed, the two city employees tackle removing the snow they’ve pushed into the middle of Main. That snow is scooped up with a backhoe and loaded into a dump truck before it’s hauled to a big pile at the city shop.
Extra care is used to keep the pile farther away from the intersection of Ninth and Main streets, Rice said, because kids are crossing Main there walking to and from the elementary school. A big pile of snow can hide a small child pretty easily, he said.
The city uses a sand, salt and cinders mixture that’s dumped on streets that need it after they’ve been plowed. Intersections, streets in front of busy places like the Post Office and downhill grades are sanded. The addition of cinders to the mix is pretty new, Rice said. He likes that rock because it’s dark and therefore heats up faster than the other sand, which makes ice melt faster. Plus, he said, it practically disintegrates on its own, making later clean-up easier.
Rice favors a judicious use of sand. “We gotta sweep it up later, so we are careful,” he said.
When about 3 inches of snow hits the ground, that means it’s time to plow versus sand the streets, Rice said. The goal is to have snow cleared from the busy streets in the city by 7 a.m. on weekdays.
The city’s snow removal equipment is in pretty good shape, Rice said. Depreciation is taken into account every year, he said.
The backhoe now in use “is fairly new,” Rice said, about four years old. The trucks were bought, used, about 10 or 12 years ago, but “are still working out pretty good,” he said. The box on the sander was just replaced a couple of years ago.