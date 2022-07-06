Challis City Council members discussed no longer giving Blue Mountain Refuse a break on the franchise fee the garbage company pays the city in exchange for running its heavy trucks on city streets and alleys.
Franchise fees generally are assessed by government entities to utility and similar companies in exchange for letting those businesses use the public rights of way — which includes streets and alleys.
The city and Blue Mountain Refuse have had a 10-year franchise fee agreement since 2012, which expires June 30, 2022. It called for Blue Mountain to pay the city 2 percent of its revenues as the franchise fee. In 2018, under terms of some agreement with the city, that rate was dropped to 0.5 of a percent, City Clerk Savannah Pedersen told council members at a special June 15 council meeting. That reduced rate means the city has “lost $8,000 a year since 2018 by not getting the 2 percent,” Pedersen said. The city has been receiving $260 per quarter from Blue Mountain Refuse, she said.
Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw wondered if the fee increase could be raised incrementally. Council members also discussed establishing a shorter term franchise fee agreement, but Pedersen said state law requires any franchise fee agreement to run for at least 10 years.
Mayor Corey Rice pointed out that Blue Mountain just raised the rates it charges customers and they’re able to pay drivers more money, “so I think they’ll be OK.”
But council members said they needed more information before taking any action on the franchise fee.