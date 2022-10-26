A couple of months after saying he didn’t want to take the long route of requesting a variance from city building codes, Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butts did just that last week.
Butts returned to a Challis City Council meeting to ask for a variance that would allow for construction of a new building to house the Sheriff’s Office. The county wants a 14x92-foot building. City ordinances set the minimum building width at 20 feet. When city officials told Butts that in July, he said he would get the building plans modified to be 20 feet wide, rather than pursue a variance. Although council members and the mayor had expected Butts at both the August and September council meetings, he wasn’t there, delaying any action until September. Last week he said he hadn’t understood there was a problem with the width.
Last week Butts told city officials he can’t get a wider building, so the county instead wants to request a variance to construct a 14-foot wide building. “I need to beg for a variance,” he said.
“This option will help us a lot faster,” Butts said. A new building to house the Sheriff’s Office is badly needed, Butts said. “Our dispatchers are falling through the floor.”
According to Butts, the plan is to construct a 14x92-foot building on county property near the courthouse and the trailer that now houses the Sheriff’s Office. Once it’s built, the existing trailer will be destroyed and the new office will be put in the same spot.
The county received no bids from contractors when it advertised for a new sheriff’s building, Butts said. He said personnel with the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program told him the county did its due diligence so county officials can instead approach contractors and try to hire one to construct the office building. He later said someone submitted a bid of $330,000 for a 14x72-foot unfinished building.
Butts said the new building will house the dispatch center, the probation office, a separate space for people to take their driver’s tests, offices, an interview room and restrooms.
He repeated what he’d said in July at the council meeting, that the county jail would not be able to hold prisoners for a couple of weeks while the building transfer is occurring. The Sheriff’s Office received a grant for new dispatch equipment which will be used in the new building, he said. The dispatchers will be temporarily relocated while the switch occurs, he said.
“I hope someday there’s an expansion of the jail and courthouse and this goes away,” Butts said of the new sheriff’s building. “But I have to do something for the employees.” When that happens, Butts said, the county would sell the 14x92-foot building they want to get built.
This plan is part of the county’s ongoing effort to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, Butts said. In 2017 the county was told to modify buildings to comply with that federal law. The second story and basement in the courthouse can only be accessed by stairs, which are not ADA-compliant.
Meanwhile, the county hasn’t made any progress on construction of the courthouse annex planned at the corner of Ninth and Valley streets. A new building is planned there to house the court offices that are now located on the second floor of the courthouse. The county’s request to construct an office building in a residential zone has been approved by the City Council.
City officials have scheduled a Nov. 3 public hearing on the county’s request for a variance from the width requirements. That hearing begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
