A couple of months after saying he didn’t want to take the long route of requesting a variance from city building codes, Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butts did just that last week.

Butts returned to a Challis City Council meeting to ask for a variance that would allow for construction of a new building to house the Sheriff’s Office. The county wants a 14x92-foot building. City ordinances set the minimum building width at 20 feet. When city officials told Butts that in July, he said he would get the building plans modified to be 20 feet wide, rather than pursue a variance. Although council members and the mayor had expected Butts at both the August and September council meetings, he wasn’t there, delaying any action until September. Last week he said he hadn’t understood there was a problem with the width.


