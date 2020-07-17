Challis residents who don’t clear unsightly weeds from their property will soon receive notices to remove them or receive a citation from the city.
Challis Mayor Mike Barrett told City Council members July 9 that after another round of letters gets sent out to remind residents they are responsible for their property’s upkeep, the notices will follow. Those notices give a person 10 days to clean up their weeds before a citation is issued.
The city began sending out letters about weeds in late March. Barrett said since then most people have complied and cleaned up weeds and other trash on their property.
However, Barrett said there are people who still need to cut their weeds.
“Usually the outliers are the same people every year,” he said. For the most part, he believes there’s no malice in noncompliance.
A problem with weeds in Challis is their growth on the many vacant lots. The owners have to be tracked down and told their property needs attention. That’s easier said than done, Barrett said, because several of those property owners live elsewhere. The mayor understands it can take a lot of time and effort to clear weeds, but if weeds aren’t cut or killed, it becomes a problem everyone has to deal with.
“Most people don’t like weeds because they’re unsightly,” Barrett said. “For some, it’s something like allergies, but mostly it’s an aesthetics thing.”
If people fail to clean up their weeds within the 10-day period following a notice, city maintenance workers do it and the city bills the property owner for the work.