City will charge Challis cemetery year-round for water
Challis Cemetery District board members are negotiating with the Challis City Council about the fees the cemetery district will be charged next year for water usage, cemetery board Chairman Lynn Tritthart said.
But City Clerk Savannah Pedersen said city officials must come up with a formula to charge a year-round base meter rate at the cemetery.
Pederson said the city has traditionally charged the cemetery district $600 to water about 5.6 acres from May to October. The cemetery district wasn’t assessed the year-round base rate, Pedersen said, but that will change today, the end of the city’s fiscal year.
The cemetery district will now be charged $67.25 per meter for the 2 1/2-inch meters at the cemetery every month.
Based on that calculation, Pedersen said the district bill will be about $1,614 in base rates during the next fiscal year. In response, Tritthart said board members increased their budget line item for water to $10,000, up from $2,000 they had budgeted to spend on water.
City officials are changing the way the cemetery district is charged to bring the district in line with other water users in Challis, Pedersen said. Everyone in Challis, from homeowners to the school district, pays the base fee every month.
Challis Mayor Mike Barrett has said in the past it is unclear why the cemetery was only charged six months a year for water. When the cemetery district was set up and the board created, the property that previously belonged to the city became cemetery district property. Some kind of verbal, unwritten agreement allowed the district to only pay half the year, but Barrett and Pedersen have said that is no longer financially acceptable.
According to Tritthart, cemetery board members are gathering data on what would be a fair price for water usage at the cemetery.