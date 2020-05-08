Drivers splashed through a stream of water on Main last week as Challis city workers gathered specimens and flushed the water system in advance of turning on the city’s clear well.
The Department of Environmental Quality requires the clear well, which is a surface water source, undergo a battery of tests before people can drink its water, according to Challis Mayor Mike Barrett. One standard the department requires is chlorine levels can’t be higher than 1.5 parts per million.
City workers had to flush the system to make sure the chlorine residual, which is the low level of chlorine remaining in water after its initial application, was at acceptable levels, Barrett said. The clear well needs chlorine to sanitize the water.
As water streamed down the street city worker Cameron Davis collected samples to test for chlorine and bacteria. The clear well passed the raw water test for chlorine and two bacteria tests, but Barrett said the regulatory agency requires four more bacteria tests.
“DEQ will remain involved, not that there’s anything wrong,” Barrett said. “We just want to make sure the water line isn’t contaminated.”
Barrett decided to switch Challis’s water source from ground wells to the clear well because West wells 2 and 3 need to be re-drilled. The two wells experienced degradation and will be off till repairs are completed. Barrett has said in the past the wells would be up and running this month, but after receiving no bids for the work, the completion date isn’t known.