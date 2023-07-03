Challis City Council members heard some suggestions about city financial matters when the city’s audit was delivered and discussed by Gary Merkle, the city’s auditor.

Merkle said he issued a clean opinion of the city’s financial systems in the audit and pointed out that the city’s governmental and business funds all have “strong fund balances.” That’s especially important in the water and sewer funds, which are business funds, he said, because the city is planning and conducting major water and sewer projects.


