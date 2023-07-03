Challis City Council members heard some suggestions about city financial matters when the city’s audit was delivered and discussed by Gary Merkle, the city’s auditor.
Merkle said he issued a clean opinion of the city’s financial systems in the audit and pointed out that the city’s governmental and business funds all have “strong fund balances.” That’s especially important in the water and sewer funds, which are business funds, he said, because the city is planning and conducting major water and sewer projects.
“In the next couple of years you’ll be eating into those,” he said.
He also said the city’s financial statements are “fairly presented” and the audit discovered no deficiencies that are considered material weaknesses.
Merkle suggested the council revise its policy of not keeping more than 50 percent of its assets in one place. Currently, 51.6 percent of the city’s assets are with Ireland Bank. He recommended the council set a 70 percent maximum for one financial institution.
Mayor Corey Rice responded “OK” to that suggestion.
Merkle also pointed out potential problems with adequate funding for the Public Employment Retirement System in the future. He said municipalities are starting to realize that there may not be enough money in the program to cover all the retirement costs that will be paid out in the future.
“The liability is growing so fast,” Merkle said. “Businesses figured this out a long time ago,” he said. But most Idaho municipalities aren’t making any changes. “Some places are raising contribution rates and dropping benefits,” he said. “Conversations need to start.”
Also at the June City Council meeting, Heath Perrine, district ranger with the Forest Service, briefed council members about road damage caused by heavy rains this month.
Jordan Creek road almost washed away and the road suffered damage, he said, as did Bayhorse Road.
The Challis Motorway is fully open, Perrine reported.
Closures of Boundary Creek Road will begin July 5, he said, as a construction project begins there.
