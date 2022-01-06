A news story in the Dec. 23, 2021, issue of the Messenger requires clarification.

Mackay resident Tara Huish did not say she’s worried the Empire Mine and any new employees it brings to Mackay will change Mackay’s culture.

She does not oppose the mine nor new families moving to Mackay.

Huish opposes using Main Street and Smelter Avenue to access the mine.

