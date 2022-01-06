Clarification Jan 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A news story in the Dec. 23, 2021, issue of the Messenger requires clarification.Mackay resident Tara Huish did not say she’s worried the Empire Mine and any new employees it brings to Mackay will change Mackay’s culture. She does not oppose the mine nor new families moving to Mackay.Huish opposes using Main Street and Smelter Avenue to access the mine. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tara Huish Clarification Mackay Mine Messenger Culture News Story Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Idaho Falls dairyman looks after cattle and charter schools Getting INL to net-zero carbon emissions by 2031? Audacious but doable 3 locals die from COVID this week Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly drew gun during car repossession Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: North Fremont boys take down Sugar-Salem Fackrell, Beth Murdoch, Dave Gilstrap, Samuel Weeks, Melvin Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.