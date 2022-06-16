The words “thanks” and “thank you” were abundant during the Challis High School class of 2022 commencement ceremony.
Nearly every speaker thanked someone — or many someones — during the May 26 ceremony. Graduates thanked their family members, teachers, coaches and fellow students. The adult speakers tossed the thanks back to the class members, with English teacher and commencement speaker Miriam Cross thanking the 14 teens for their efforts and attitudes in her classroom.
Cross said she wished for more time with the students. “There’s never enough time,” she said.
She reminded the parents in the audience, as well as the graduates, that school prepares children “for a world that won’t exist when they get there,” because everything changes. That’s why, she said, “eventually you have to forge your own path.
“Eventually you’ll understand your world better than your parents do. Everything you know is going to come to an end,” she said.
Cross urged the students to not spend all their time being sad and missing high school and their friends from school because they each “deserve to shine.” She told them to “not be afraid of this new world” because “it’s been waiting for your for a long time.”
Valedictorian Kelli Ann Strand inspired laughter when she said she wasn’t going to share individual stories about all of her classmates, with one exception.
“Thank God for you, Carmin,” she said to the only other girl in the class, Carmin Somerville. “Girl power.”
Strand offered props to her golf coaches — her uncle Eric Strand and Kari Smith — as she prepares to play college golf in the Big 10 Division on the University of Nebraska golf team, where she received academic and athletic scholarships.
To Eric Strand, she said, “It’s been a wild ride with a lot of hard work, sweat and tears. This ride isn’t over so let’s keep going.”
The valedictorian said she feel lucky “to live in the greatest place — Challis” with its small class sizes and plenty of one-on-one time with teachers. “We have been truly blessed.” She told her classmates she’s hopeful their friendships “last a lifetime.” She urged them to work hard and give it everything they’ve got and to never quit.
She singled out three teachers for special thanks — Beth Millick, Jennifer Piva and Debbie Sheppeard.
In his speech, salutatorian Jarett Ollar said with their high school journeys now at the end, it’s time for members of the class of 2022 to make the types of decisions they’ve never had to make before.
“Our questions will change, but I’m confident we’ll find the answers,” Ollar said. “We’ll find we’re more than comfortable once we step outside.”
Class member Cayden Zollinger welcomed the crowd and shared jokes about the 100 percenters in his class. Every class member dressed up every day during homecoming week and every senior passed their senior projects on the first try, Zollinger said.
At least a few class members wiped tears away periodically during the ceremony, especially when music teacher Brityn Smith sang “You Raise Me Up,” which the students dedicated to the people who reared them.