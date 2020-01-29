A contract liquor store could open in Clayton, according to the chief deputy director of the Idaho State Liquor Division.
Tony Faraca said the division just received two bids to operate a store in Clayton. The application period for the Clayton license closed Jan. 24.
Next is a review of the two applications, he said. That should take a couple of weeks. If the decision is made to proceed with a store, the division advertises details about a possible new store and accepts public comment. In some cases, public hearings are held, when residents request that option. Written comments can always be submitted to the division.
Exactly when a license could be issued is unknown today, Faraca said. Usually it only takes a few months from the time applications are submitted.
There’s no limit to the number of state liquor stores allowed in Idaho, Faraca said. Three currently operate in Custer County — one each in Challis, Mackay and Stanley. Stores also operate nearby in Salmon and Arco. There was a contract store in Clayton in the past, Faraca said. He wasn’t certain why that store was no longer open. Generally, contract liquor stores close because the owner no longer wants to operate a liquor store or the business which houses the contract liquor store ceases to operate, he said.
The possibility of opening new stores is based on two things, Faraca said. One is if officials in the liquor division see an area is underserved, the other is when people in a community approach the division about having a store there. It’s the latter case in this instance.
Contract liquor stores can be located inside of all sorts of other businesses and many are housed in convenience stores in Idaho. Some, such as the Challis store, are freestanding. There aren’t many restrictions on who can obtain a license, Faraca said.
No elected state officials can have a liquor store license, nor can convicted felons, nor people employed by a liquor manufacturer.
Applicants to be license holders are evaluated on their business and personal credentials and what other business experience they may have. Other factors considered during the application review process are how much space an applicant would dedicate inside their business to the liquor store, what types of liquor they want to sell, how it would be displayed and the suitability of the building.
Liquor stores can’t be located with 300 feet of a school and division personnel don’t allow them near churches, Faraca said. Stores can be inside or outside city limits.