The crowd lining Idaho Highway 75 for the annual 4th of July parade in Clayton wasn’t as dense as it has been some years, but a few hundred people spent the holiday in the small town enjoying a parade, barbecue, music and games.
This year’s Independence Day celebration in Clayton was scaled back, like many others across the nation, because of the coronavirus pandemic. No organized games for children were held to avoid the close contact associated with games and the fireworks show was canceled because of a shortage of volunteer firefighters.
The line for the pit barbecue beef dinner didn’t stretch quite as far as it has sometimes, but the slabs of meat were as big as ever. Volunteers manning the side dish line wore gloves and masks as they served up salads, desserts, rolls and other goodies. The money collectors had hand sanitizer, gloves and cleaning wipes out for anyone who needed them. Extra portable hand washing stations also dotted the park.
Jukebox Charlie maintained physical distancing as he fired up the tunes to keep the kids dancing and the adults singing and humming along. Volunteers served up ice cream at the museum, which was open all day to share the community’s history with visitors.
At least one parade entry traveled far to participate. Rustic Wagon Acres owner Steve Leaman from Pocatello brought his 1932 Ford pickup to Clayton for the fun.
“Pocatello’s not having a parade, so we came all the way up here to Clayton to be in a parade,” he said. His entry sported lots of bunting and American flags, as did most entries in the parade. His entry impressed judges enough that it was chosen best of parade.
The butterfly 4-wheelers won the best youth award. An entry which focused on the Clayton park received the most original prize. The right to bear arms entry was recognized for best interpretation of the parade theme of “America’s Moments in History.” The most humorous award went to the Trump 2020 entry. The Clayton Fire Department received an honorable mention.