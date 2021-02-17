Voters in the Clayton precinct will again visit a polling place when they vote in 2021.
Last year the Clayton precinct was classified a mail ballot precinct, which meant all registered voters received their ballots in the mail. They could return ballots via mail or drop ballots off at the courthouse.
An increase in voter numbers in the precinct prompted the change this year, Custer County Clerk Lura Baker said.
If no more than 140 people are registered to vote in any Idaho precinct that precinct can be designated a mail ballot precinct, Baker said. When at least 151 voters are registered in any precinct, that means a polling place has to be set up. In the November 2020 general election 160 or so people cast ballots in the Clayton precinct, triggering a return to a polling place.
Tentative plans call for the polling place to be the community building in Clayton, which has historically served as a polling place, Baker said.
The March 9 school levy election will be the first election of the year where Clayton voters can head to the polls, she said, and she expects Clayton voters to be happy with the change. When the county commissioners switched Clayton to a mail precinct, some people weren’t happy, Baker said, because “everyone wants to be able to go vote in person.”
Like voters in any precinct, any Clayton voter who wants to vote early may do so by contacting the county clerk’s office or filing that request online. The final deadline to request an absentee ballot is March 5. Between Feb. 26 and March 5 people must visit the county clerk’s office in person to request an absentee ballot. Before Feb. 26, the request can be made by mail.
Clayton precinct voters will also be able to cast ballots Nov. 2 for a city council and school board contests at a polling place.