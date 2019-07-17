One of the biggest crowds in recent years landed in Clayton for the community’s Fourth of July celebration.
Sarah Baker, co-organizer of the Clayton Independence Day Committee, said the town park filled up the night of July 3 with people helping prep the meat for the pit barbecue and watching the day-early fireworks show. The Clayton show had to be moved up a day because there weren’t enough volunteer firefighters to man shows in both Clayton and Challis on July 4. Organizers estimated 150 people still made it to the show even though no one knew about the change until the last minute, Baker said.
The annual Independence Day parade drew 22 entries, some blaring music, others spouting off bubbles and plenty adorned in red, white and blue. It was a cool day, with plenty of cloud cover, and most people said they preferred not roasting in typical July 4 heat. Just before 4 p.m. the wind picked up and the rain blew in. That sent people packing up their awnings and coolers to get out of the downpour.
The Cutler family’s “Trump train” entry was chosen best of parade. The Shyla’s Hideway Bar and Grill entry by Shyla Knox received the prize for best depicting the theme of “Red, white and blue forever.”
Members of the Curtis and Dowse families, who were in the county for a family reunion, were named winners of the best youth category. The kids, decked out in flag outfits with Uncle Sam hats, had bubble guns and wands and sent soap bubbles into the air along the route.
The Tunnel Rock J-A Ranch’s 1954 F600 flatbed truck garnered the prize for most original parade entry. And, the Salmon River Shrine Club, with its Tin Lizzie and miniature semi tractor, was selected the most humorous parade entry.
Finishing first in the horseshoe tournament was the team of Scott Colson and Jared Swensen. Dave Gasser and Marla Colson teamed up for second place. Third place went to Skyler Cutler and Joe Campbell.
Hundreds of people stood in line to get their slabs of barbecue beef and load up on side dishes during the barbecue portion of the event.
Jukebox Charlie blasted tunes while youngsters danced around in the grass and kids participated in plenty of organized games, complete with cool prizes.
The Clayton Museum saw a steady stream of visitors checking out exhibits and snacking on ice cream and homemade root beer, or both, during its ice cream social.