Austin Clegg will serve another four years on the Stanley City Council after winning the Nov. 5 election with 20 votes. His opponent, Andrew Fosbinder, tallied 10 votes in the race.
Clegg said he wants to keep Stanley true to its traditional values because he believes that is the draw of the town. He said making changes to Stanley’s “rustic nature” would go against what makes the town attractive to visitors.
“People come here because it’s like a step back in time,” said Clegg. “It’s what makes Stanley unique.”
Clegg said he plans to grow Stanley’s economy by working with the Chamber of Commerce and and local businesses to find new ways to bring people to town. He said the council exists for that purpose and that it is about “helping where we can.”
Clegg wants take on the issue of housing. He said he and other council members have been updating zoning laws through the city’s comprehensive plan to better accommodate people looking to live in Stanley. Clegg intends to stick with the city’s comprehensive plan because it lays the groundwork for how the city will be run and it answers questions people may have.
“The plan is important for moving forward,” said Clegg. “It’s what keeps Stanley its own entity.”
Clegg wants to ensure that Stanley remains autonomous from the federal agencies that own land that surrounds the town. He believes Stanley’s value comes from its independence and that outside influence will not affect how he works on the council.
Clegg thanked Stanley residents for returning him to the council. He said he looks forward to continuing his work with the mayor and his fellow council members to make Stanley a better place to live.