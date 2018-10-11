October’s cooler and shorter days and rain have allowed fire managers on the Salmon-Challis National Forest to lift road and area closures for the Rabbit Foot and Prospect fires. But, the two large fires are expected to smolder until they’re buried under a blanket of snow.
Fire managers lifted the road closure into the Boundary Creek administrative and boat launch site on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River near the Prospect Fire on Oct. 4. This includes forest Road 568, the Boundary Creek Road, Dagger Falls and Boundary Creek campgrounds and the Boundary Creek boat launch.
They reopened everything around the Rabbit Foot Fire Oct. 3, including forest roads 40047 and 40466. The Morgan-Panther creek road had earlier been reopened for public travel.
Local Type 4 fire teams are now managing both fires and officials have halted weekly updates. New information is being posted online at Inciweb only when significant events occur, such as the lifting of closure orders. The most recent photos posted Sept. 29 showed smoldering fires under cloudy skies.
The cause of the Prospect Fire, still smoldering with minimal activity in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, is still unknown. Incident commander Joe Getty has a crew of 10 firefighters monitoring the fire and doing point protection of structures and other valuable resources whenever necessary. Managers expect the fire to be contained by Oct. 20.
Fire managers expect to have full containment or control of the lightning-caused Rabbit Foot Fire by Oct. 23. It ignited on Aug. 2. A team of 19 personnel is assigned to monitor the smoldering fire under incident commander Jen Wren.