Christmas cash again arrived in the mailboxes of many Salmon River Electric Cooperative customers when a total of $330,000 in capital credits were sent out.
Co-op Manager Ken Dizes said general credits of $250,000 were returned to members who paid a power bill to the co-op in 1997. The remaining $80,000 were decedent capital credit payments. The total is a similar amount to what's been paid out in recent years, Dizes said.
The electric cooperative's board has a policy of retiring about 5 percent of its total capital credits at the end of every year "if the co-op is in a financial position to do so," Dizes said. "We try to do it before Christmas," because board members know that's a good time for members to get a little extra cash, he said.
Every year is a bit different from previous years, Dizes said, depending on what amount is allocated in margins -- profits -- but the goal is always to retire 5 percent of the total capital credits each year.
This latest distribution means all of the 1997 credits are retired, Dizes said. About $9 million has been returned to Salmon River customers in the last 50 or so years.
While the co-op is a not-for-profit entity, some profits must be generated to satisfy lenders, Dizes said, which is how capital credits are accumulated.
Employees at Salmon River Electric utilize many methods to keep track of members who move away and leave the co-op, to be sure they can receive a check at the time their payout is due. Departing members are asked to provide new addresses and the co-op subscribes to various services that track address changes, Dizes said.
Some checks get returned and the names of those members are listed on the co-op's website with information about how to claim payment. The growth of the internet has made it easier to track people down and make sure they get their checks, he said.
"It can be hard to find people if they don't keep us informed, but what's changed is there are a lot more ways to find people today than there were 10 and 20 years ago," he said.