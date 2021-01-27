With the coronavirus pandemic gaining strength and large gatherings discouraged, two Challis cooperatives are taking action related to their annual meetings, which typically bring many people together.
Salmon River Electric Co-op board members last year officially canceled their 2020 member meeting in the midst of Idaho’s shutdown related to the pandemic and did not conduct an election for board members.
Salmon River Manager Ken Dizes said the cooperative’s bylaws are silent on whether the organization can conduct mail-in elections.
“The bylaws don’t say we can. They don’t say we can’t,” he said.
After consulting with legal counsel, the co-op board members decided to proceed with a mail-in election this year, Dizes said, because the cooperative won’t conduct an in-person member meeting this spring. Instead, a virtual event is planned. It won’t be a regular business meeting, but rather serve as an opportunity for members to hear updates on their cooperative and learn who was elected to the board of directors.
The positions of Doug Parkinson, representing Pahsimeroi District 1, and Jeff Bitton, representing Stanley District 2, expire this year. A nominating committee is scheduled to meet Feb. 10 to nominate members for the positions. Ballots for the director positions will be included in the April issue of Ruralite magazine, he said. Members will be able to remove the ballot, vote and return the ballot to the cooperative office.
Members who’ve taken advantage of the $20 statement credit by attending previous member meetings won’t be forgotten this year, Dizes said. When a ballot is returned, voting members will receive that credit, he said. Co-op officials chose to offer the credit to members who return ballots as opposed to members who participate in the online virtual meeting, Dizes said, because they realize not everyone will be able to join an online event.
“We know some of our members want to know how we are doing,” Dizes said. “So this virtual event will be for sharing information, not a regular meeting.” It’s scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22. The meeting platform hasn’t yet been determined, Dizes said. But once it is, members will be notified of how they can participate.
Custer Telephone Cooperative officials waited until a few weeks ago to officially cancel their 2020 annual meeting after postponing it last spring. The delayed 2020 board election was conducted by mail. All co-op members were mailed ballots and instruction packets to vote in the election that ended Jan. 22.
Plans for a 2021 Custer Telephone annual meeting remain in the works, cooperative General Manager JD Bennetts said. The exact form of the meeting has yet to be determined. He and the co-op’s board members would like to conduct an in-person meeting because they know members enjoy the gatherings. And, co-op officials want to give members the opportunity to participate in their cooperative, he said.
Custer Telephone typically holds its member meeting in March, and for now they are sticking with that plan. But, the co-op’s bylaws allow for it to be rescheduled if that proves necessary.
Bennetts acknowledges there are “a lot of moving pieces,” in the pandemic and the issues surrounding group gatherings.
Co-op officials have “some creative ideas” about a member meeting while being respectful of the various positions people have in regard to the coronavirus. The real desire, he said, “is to have a meeting in person while keeping everyone safe.”