Custer Telephone and Salmon River Electric cooperatives came close to the million-dollar mark in the amount of capital credits paid out this year, with a grand total of $948,102 in checks mailed to members prior to Christmas.
Custer Telephone retired $436,829 in general capital credit equity earned by members in 1996 and the board of directors authorized payments of $183,272 for decedents’ capital credits for a total of $620,101, said Krista Koeppen, executive staff assistant for co-op Manager Dennis Thornock.
Salmon River Electric issued checks totaling $252,000 to members for capital credit equity they earned in 1996 and 1997, Manager Ken Dizes said. Another $76,000 in decedents’ capital credits issued throughout the year brings the electric co-op’s total this year to about $328,000.
Neither co-op manager resembles Santa Claus and you won’t mistake employees for elves, but the annual payout of capital credits feels a lot like Christmas for members who have been around long enough to see some of their investment in the cooperatives come back to them.
Salmon River Electric’s policy is to retire 5 percent of the total capital credit equity on its books every year, which works out to a schedule of retiring capital credits within 20 years of their being earned by members. This depends on the cooperative being in good financial shape, which it is, Dizes said.
The electric co-op anticipates retiring the rest of the capital credits earned in 1997 and part of those earned in 1998 in 2019, he said.
Both Custer Telephone and Salmon River Electric officials urge members to spend their capital credit checks locally but, of course, there are no strings attached.