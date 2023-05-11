A new coalition in Idaho filed a ballot initiative to make primary elections open and non-partisan.
Idahoans for Open Primaries includes the Idaho Task Force of Veterans for Political Innovation, North Idaho Women, Represent US Idaho, the Hope Coalition and Reclaim Idaho, according to a news release.
The group’s members are critical of the closed Republican primary, which requires voters to join the party to participate in the election. The coalition hopes to put the initiative on the November 2024 ballot.
“There are 200,000 voters in Idaho who are independent like me, and we’re blocked from voting in Idaho’s most important primary elections,” Debbie Reid-Oleson, a fourth-generation Idaho rancher from Blackfoot who added her name as one of the first 20 signers of the open primaries initiative, said in the release. “It’s wrong that we’re forced to join a political party just to exercise our right to vote.”
The initiative would create a “top four” primary election. All candidates participate in the same primary election and the top four candidates advance to the general election. Voters then choose the winner in a general election with instant runoff voting, which gives voters the freedom to pick their top candidate and then to rank additional candidates in order of preference.
The Legislature this year passed a bill that would ban ranked choice or instant runoff voting, and if passed, the initiative would include a provision to repeal this ban.
“This is a simple, common-sense reform that will give us better elections and better leadership,” said former Republican Speaker of the House Bruce Newcomb, who also signed the initiative.
Maine and Alaska hold statewide instant runoff elections.
An Idaho GOP spokesperson said in an emailed statement: “Idaho Democrats, and their supporters like Bruce Newcomb, are willing to support what even California Governors Jerry Brown and Gavin Newsom called an idiotic idea: endorse an unfair and complex voting system that eliminates one man, one vote.”
Idaho Democratic Party Chairwoman Lauren Necochea said she anticipates “that Idahoans of all political stripes will be interested in this ballot initiative.”
“Too often, the closed Republican primary is saddling Idahoans with the most extreme candidates rather than the candidates who are most closely aligned with the voters,” Necochea wrote in an emailed statement. “This extremism shows up in a legislative agenda focused on attacking libraries and imprisoning health care providers, while basic needs like our crumbling schools and property tax reform get neglected.
“Idaho Democrats are deeply disturbed about the sharp turn our state has taken, especially as more far-right activists migrate here believing this is fertile ground for their extremism,” Necochea said. “Meanwhile, lifelong Idaho Republicans tell me privately that they no longer have a home in their party.”
The coalition this summer plans to hold signature drive kickoff events in every region of the state.
Coalition members gave their first 20 signatures and the full text of the proposal to Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane last week. McGrane and Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador must review the initiative before additional signatures may be collected.
To qualify for the November ballot, the coalition must collect signatures from 6 percent of all Idaho voters who were registered to vote in the last general election, which is 62,895 signatures, and it must include 6 percent of registered voters in 18 of the state’s 35 legislative districts. Signatures must be collected by May 1, 2024.
