Shareholders of eCobalt Solutions, owner and developer of the Idaho Cobalt Project, are being asked to approve a merger with Jervois Mining, an Australian mining and exploration company. The deadline for shareholders to vote on the issue is July 17.
eCobalt, a Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada-based company, is planning to mine cobalt near Morgan Creek.
“The merger creates a premier cobalt investment vehicle by combining two companies with strong development stage cobalt assets, a global project pipeline of attractive development and exploration projects focused on cobalt, nickel and copper and the financial strength to advance all of these opportunities,” said a news release, urging shareholders to vote in favor of the merger.
Another cobalt company which also owns shares in eCobalt and has separate cobalt mining interests in Lemhi County is urging shareholders to oppose the merger. First Cobalt owns the Iron Creek Cobalt Project in Idaho. On May 1, First Cobalt announced it had acquired 5.8 percent of eCobalt’s shares, purchasing 9,640,500 common shares of eCobalt Solutions.
First Cobalt’s letters to shareholders states that First Cobalt leaders believe the proposed merger between eCobalt and Jervois “destroys value for eCobalt shareholders — it is the wrong deal at the wrong price and the wrong time.” First Cobalt’s letter states that the merger would not advance the Idaho Cobalt Project either technically or financially. At the same time the merger introduces risks, First Cobalt said, including investment in unproven and undeveloped projects on other continents.
First Cobalt President and CEO Trent Mell wrote that while the cobalt market has struggled in the last year, that will pass. “Experienced commodity investors understand that mining is a cyclical business,” he wrote. Instead of a merger, Mell suggests eCobalt complete its feasibility study for the Lemhi County project and prepare for an “EV revolution of the likes of which have never been seen and the Idaho Cobalt Project could become an operating mine at the perfect time.”
According to First Cobalt’s news release, First Cobalt and eCobalt CEOs met in January and again in February to “discuss the benefits of merging the two companies to capture the vertical integration synergies by combining” the Idaho Cobalt Project and the First Cobalt refinery located in Canada. “Discussions focused on the benefits of creating a North American pure-play cobalt company by bringing together” the Idaho Cobalt Project, the refinery, First Cobalt’s Iron Creek Project and First Cobalt interests in the Canadian Cobalt Camp.
In spite of a non-disclosure agreement signed earlier this year, which Mell said prevented either party from making an unsolicited bid for the other company, and requests to advance due diligence, eCobalt officials ignored the requests from First Cobalt officials.
First Cobalt, based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, owns the only permitted primary cobalt refinery in North America. First Cobalt officials are exploring restarting that refinery. They say it can handle the cobalt found at the Idaho Cobalt Project which has high levels of arsenic. According to First Cobalt, not all refineries can process that concentration.
In October 2017, eCobalt announced plans it would build a $120 million refining facility in Blackfoot, with an anticipated opening in late 2019. The plant was expected to create 60 new jobs with annual salaries in the $50,000 range. With no ore to refine, plans for the Blackfoot facility are on hold.
In February eCobalt officials announced the majority of workers at its Morgan Creek site were being laid off, a result of cost control measures following a sudden drop in global cobalt prices. At the time, the company had yet to secure the funding necessary to begin cobalt production in Idaho, therefore it was instituting cost-control measures during the cobalt value slide.
A merger with eCobalt would mark the second time this year Jervois has acquired a mining company. In January, Jervois announced it was merging with M2 Cobalt, another Canadian mining company.
Jervois owns 4.5 percent of eCobalt’s shares.
Jervois says it will invest about $7.67 million, in the Idaho Cobalt Project within the first 18 months of completing the merger. eCobalt has invested $135 million in the project to date, according to a release.