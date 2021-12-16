Electra Battery Materials — formerly known as First Cobalt — is advancing efforts to become one of the first companies to treat recycled battery materials at its Canadian hydrometallurgical complex.
Engineering studies and metallurgical test work on lithium-ion batteries has been underway by Electra officials with positive results, President and CEO Trent Mell said.
Electra plans to begin refining the key components of electric vehicle batteries, known as black mass, in mid-2022, Mell said. The refining process is the second phase of a four-part strategy by Electra “to become a low-carbon North American battery materials park,” Mell said. The company plans for a staged, modular growth in its recycling business, initially targeting black mass from consumer electronics and later targeting primary battery scrap material from electric vehicle cell manufacturers.
Elements expected to be recovered in the process include lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper and graphite. Tests confirm that the refinery’s current status will allow for successful hydrometallurgical processes to produce those elements at a commercial scale.
Mell pointed out in a news release that there is no industrial scale hydrometallurgical facility in North America to recycle the black mass material recovered when lithium-ion batteries are dismantled and shredded.
“With our existing facility in Canada, Electra can be the first recycler to establish a closed-loop supply of battery materials, making electric vehicles more sustainable and more reliant on domestic material,” Mell said.
Mell and Electra Vice President for Project Development Mark Trevisiol said capital costs for the demonstration plant are estimated to be less than $3 million because the company can use existing equipment and has an experienced processing team on site. An additional investment will allow the facility to produce battery-grade materials that can be directly returned to the lithium-ion battery supply chain, they said.
Electra has been contacted by about 20 black mass producers from around the world who are interested in selling their feed material to Electra, Mell said.
Electra continues work to expand its refinery to produce about 5,550 tons of cobalt contained in battery-grade cobalt sulfate by the end of 2022, Mell said. Initial capacity of the cobalt, nickel and precursor facilities at the battery materials park will be designed to supply raw materials for about 1.5 million electric vehicles a year. The facility will be designed and built in a fashion that allows for expanded capacity as the industry grows, according to Mell.
Comparisons conducted by independent entities reveal that Electra’s facility will have 51 percent lower greenhouse gas emissions than comparable plants in China, Mell said.
“Electra will remain true to its purpose and help made the world a better place,” he said.
Electra owns the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Lemhi County and has cobalt and silver properties in the Canadian Cobalt Camp. It also owns the only permitted cobalt refinery in North America, located in Canada.