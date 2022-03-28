Officials with Electra Battery Materials are awaiting results of drilling in the eastern extension of the Iron Creek deposit in Lemhi County.
Electra CEO Trent Mell says the company’s drilling efforts on private lands within the Idaho Cobalt Belt continue to show a more extensive resource with high-quality mineral deposits.
“Drill results from the western side of the deposit confirm that we have continuity of mineralization in an area that has been historically underexplored,” Electra geologist Dan Pace said. While company officials expected to find that the mineralization extended farther than first thought, the intercepts of high-grade cobalt in the copper was “a nice surprise,” he said.
Mell is clear about the importance of the discovery of cobalt and copper to the country’s transition to green energy.
“Idaho is arguably the most prospective location in the world to identify new primary sources of cobalt outside the” Democratic Republic of the Congo, he said. Electra’s Iron Creek Project is one of few primary cobalt deposits in the world. “Idaho can become an important part of a continental onshoring strategy that is both in the national interest and good for the environment,” he said.
Iron Creek is considered to be amenable to underground mining extraction, Mell said, which should result in a small footprint and less environmental impact. It’s within the Idaho Cobalt Belt which contains the largest primary resources of cobalt in the country, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Electra’s Canadian cobalt refinery is expected to create the first domestic supply of battery-grade cobalt for electric vehicles, Mell said. Commissioning of the refinery is pegged to begin in the fourth quarter of this year. It will be part of the planned battery materials park which will also be home to a lithium-ion battery recycling facility and a site for the production of battery precursor materials.