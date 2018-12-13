It was colder and there were fewer entries this year, but the second Challis Parade of Lights was well-attended by folks who came prepared for the cold and dark last Friday evening.
A large bundled-up crowd of all ages lined Main street, some taking advantage of smoked meats offered for sale, while others brought hot food and beverages to keep the cold away. One group set up a portable fireplace and had a cheery warming fire blazing away.
Most spectators and parade participants high-tailed it inside the middle school auditorium after the parade for the Christmas concert produced by Jack and Eileen Hardy. Performances featured dozens of talented local musicians and singers. Friends and neighbors drank hot beverages, ate cookies and socialized after the concert. While there was a capacity crowd inside, only a few hardy souls paused at the town Christmas tree for the quick lighting ceremony.
Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin led the parade with siren blaring and lights flashing in his patrol car. The county’s marine patrol boat is high and dry for the season, but was on its trailer decked out in Christmas lights.
A bell-ringing Santa Claus and his helpers from parade sponsor East Idaho Credit Union led the floats down Main, tossing out candy, glow sticks and small prizes.
Ten Girl Scout judges from Challis Troop 131 parked themselves in front of the Custer County Courthouse and picked three winners. Challis Area Health Center’s float won the prize for most lights, while the Village Square float took the prize for most Christmas spirit, and the Arneson family walked away with the prize for most original float.
While 10 groups entered floats for judging, more participated in the parade, said Laura Middleton, manager of East Idaho Credit Union’s Challis branch. There were 21 entries in last year’s inaugural parade of lights
“We’re definitely planning a third annual parade,” Middleton said.