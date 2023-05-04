Large gains in snowpack across Idaho in March “turned the tables” for water supply, the April water supply outlook from the Natural Resources Conservation Service says.
March was colder than normal and precipitation south of the Clearwater Basin was well above normal, State Conservationist Curtis Elke reported. Precipitation amounts were so high that conversations shifted from whether Idaho would get out of its drought standing to how much flooding might occur. The worry proved accurate in Franklin, Bear Lake and Caribou counties where homes and roads have been damaged by flooding that began in mid-April.
Cold temperatures in much of Idaho in March and part of April have delayed the runoff season in some places, the report states. Runoff typically begins in mid-March. April precipitation continues adding to the state’s snowpack and will likely affect streamflow later this spring. The Lost and Wood river basins are among the basins where above-normal streamflow forecasts have been issued, Elke said, along with the Boise, Southern Snake, Willow, Blackfoot, Portneuf and Bear River basins. The Lost and Wood basins have a forecast of 145 to 280 percent of normal streamflow this year. Streamflow forecasts in the Salmon River basin are near normal, Elke wrote, except the Lemhi River which stands at 150 percent of normal.
According to the report, although soil conditions in Idaho remain dry and may reduce snowmelt volume, “there’s enough water headed our way that dry soils likely won’t play as big of a role this year as the previous two.”
Records were set last month at many snotel stations. Snowpack ranges from 94 percent of normal to 226 percent of normal across Idaho. The southern Snake basin is the wettest while the driest remains the upper Panhandle basin. The Lost River basin snowpack ranges from 133 to 176 percent of normal. The Salmon basin stands at 113 percent of normal.
Drought status through Idaho has improved in most places, according to the report. When the April report was issued on April 7, some 31 percent of Idaho was listed in moderate drought condition and most of the rest of the state is still considered abnormally dry. The uppermost northwest corner of Lemhi County remains in a severe drought stage.
The seasonal drought outlook predicts drought will persist in the Idaho Panhandle but will improve across the rest of the state.
March precipitation in most of Idaho ranged from 134 to 203 percent of normal, but was only between 60 and 102 percent in northern Idaho. The Salmon River basin received 171 percent of its normal precipitation last month, boosting total precipitation for the water year to between 84 and 98 percent of normal. The early April snowpack in the Salmon basin was the highest observed since 2017, Elke’s report states. Low snowpack density was reported, which usually means a delay in widespread melt and runoff.
The Big and Little Lost basins, along with the Big and Little Wood basins, received between 210 and 230 percent of normal precipitation in March, according to the report. For the water year, total precipitation in the two basins is “impressive,” Elke said, ranging from 115 to 135 percent of normal. Snowpack in the Lost and Wood basins is the highest seen since 2017. Like the Salmon basin, low snowpack density likely means a delay in melt and runoff, the report points out.
Elke’s report predicts that Idaho water users in all but the Upper Snake River basin can expect sufficient water supply this irrigation season. Low reservoir carryover in the Upper Snake River basin could result in limited irrigation water there in spite of an improved water supply picture this spring.
Mackay Reservoir is holding 86 percent of its normal capacity.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.