Large gains in snowpack across Idaho in March “turned the tables” for water supply, the April water supply outlook from the Natural Resources Conservation Service says.

March was colder than normal and precipitation south of the Clearwater Basin was well above normal, State Conservationist Curtis Elke reported. Precipitation amounts were so high that conversations shifted from whether Idaho would get out of its drought standing to how much flooding might occur. The worry proved accurate in Franklin, Bear Lake and Caribou counties where homes and roads have been damaged by flooding that began in mid-April.


