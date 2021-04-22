Challis City Council members will consider changes to the city’s comprehensive plan and zoning regulations during a 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 public hearing in the Challis American Legion Hall.
Three public hearings are scheduled, all of which relate to the possible construction of a new Custer County Jail.
Custer Economic Development Association members have asked that courthouse administrative and other government administrative offices become a permitted use in commercial A zones and adding county jails as a special use in a commercial B zone. If council members approve that, another public hearing will begin immediately afterwards to discuss whether the city should issue a special use permit for a new jail next door to Diamond Peak Health Care on Rodeo Road.
If council members don’t approve changes to the city zoning laws, there’s no point in discussing their permit application, Mayor Mike Barrett told CEDA members last month.
CEDA Director Jolie Turek and board members Tom Coates and Ken Dizes met with the City Council last month, asking for the public hearings. Coates said their requests came in response to what people in Challis said they wanted — a new location for a larger jail, instead of expanding the existing jail.
Challis zoning regulations don’t address jails, Barrett said. Zoning mirrors the city’s comprehensive plan, he said, and the people who wrote the plan didn’t foresee another jail being built off county property.
When CEDA personnel involved themselves in the jail project earlier this year, they began searching for a different site for a new jail. They think they found it.
People may comment in person at the April 28 hearing. Written comments may be submitted by April 27 either by email to cityclerk@custertel.net or by mail to the city at P.O. Box 587 in Challis.