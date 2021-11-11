Comments about a proposed settlement related to the improper discharge of mining adit outflow into the North Fork of Iron Creek from the Iron Creek Mine are due by Nov. 19.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has prepared a consent order that directs Idaho Cobalt Co. to apply for a pollutant discharge elimination system permit or stop improperly discharging from the mine in Lemhi County. The consent order requires that the cobalt company develop an engineering report, a monitoring plan and a maintenance and operations plan related to any future discharges. The DEQ also fined Idaho Cobalt Co. $95,110. The department reduced its original fine of $169,840 by 20 percent “as a result of Idaho Cobalt’s unique factors and good faith efforts to resolve” the violations and prevent further occurrences.
According to the DEQ, Idaho Cobalt Co. had not applied for, nor been issued, a discharge permit when DEQ personnel found the discharge on July 17, 2019. DEQ personnel conducted an inspection after receiving a complaint about it on July 11, 2019.
DEQ personnel checked again on Oct. 1, 2019, and confirmed that one adit discharge was reaching Iron Creek and a second was being discharged on the ground about 40 feet from the North Fork of Iron Creek. The discharge directly into Iron Creek was determined to have been occurring since at least July 2017, according to the DEQ report.
The discharge directly into the creek was through a PVC pipe that runs in a ditch alongside a dirt road. It exits the pipe and flows in the ditch through several bales of straw to a culvert that flows into Iron Creek, according to the DEQ’s findings and conclusions in the matter.
The second adit, a surface discharge, flowed from the mine via a PVC pipe which emptied on a hillside that flowed downhill toward the North Fork of Iron Creek. DEQ personnel “did not confirm whether the flow reached the North Fork of Iron Creek at the time of inspection,” the document states. When DEQ personnel inspected the site again on Oct. 6, 2020, they found an additional 50 feet of pipe had been added to the line, but it was still not clear if the discharge reached Iron Creek. Iron Creek is a tributary of the Salmon River.
DEQ officials spoke with Frank Santaguida, Idaho Cobalt’s vice president of exploration, on Oct. 24, 2019, about the alleged violations and served the cobalt company with a notice of violation in February 2020. “Due to circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the first (notice of violation) was not received,” the DEQ report states. DEQ personnel then sent the notice to a different address which Idaho Cobalt personnel received on May 20, 2020.
At least three online meetings and phone calls were held between personnel from the DEQ and Idaho Cobalt between July 16, 2020, and June 2021.
Ultimately, “to resolve this matter without litigation or further controversy, and without admitting to any of the violations” Idaho Cobalt agreed to DEQ terms, the DEQ report states. Those include applying for a discharge permit, completing and submitting an engineering report that addresses and eliminates the violations, submitting a second engineering report that includes a schedule for completing all work by July 1, 2023, submitting a water monitoring quality assurance project plan and conducting sampling. The cobalt company is also required to submit annual reports by Jan. 31 of each year that account for the two adits, contain analytical results of sampling and update progress on the required wastewater treatment facility.
Written comments on the proposed settlement action are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 19. Comments should be submitted by email to brett.morrison@deq.idaho.gov, by mail to Brett Morrison, Idaho DEQ, 1410 N. Hilton St., Boise, ID 83706 or through the DEQ website at https://www.deq.idaho.gov/deq-seeks-comment-on-proposed-settlement-action-with-idaho-cobalt-company-2/.
Idaho Cobalt is a subsidiary of First Cobalt Corp., a mining firm with headquarters in Canada. Idaho Cobalt Co. owns the Iron Creek Mine.